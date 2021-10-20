Advertisement

UPHP holding family resource fair at K.I. Sawyer Elementary

Photo of the UPHP building in Marquette. (WLUC Photo)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Health Plan is hosting a family resource fair this Thursday, October 21. Similar resource fairs have been held during the pandemic in Marquette, mainly in a drive-thru format.

This fair on Thursday will be in-person at K.I. Sawyer Elementary and will include yoga, free haircuts, healthy food demonstrations, and food pantry giveaways from the Salvation Army.

“We need to start looking at the individual as a whole and making sure they have access to healthy foods, appropriate housing, educational opportunities and this is one of the ways that we try to help our members in the community get to know what’s available to them from organizations throughout Marquette County,” said UPHP CEO Melissa Holmquist.

The family resource fair is Thursday at K.I. Sawyer Elementary from 5:30-7:30 p.m. It is free to attend.

