UP Health System – Marquette welcomes back Tonya Darner as Chief Operating Officer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UP Health System - Marquette is pleased to welcome back Tonya Darner, MBA, who has been appointed to serve as Chief Operating Officer (COO) to improve clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction while managing operations. Darner previously managed the development and operations of several specialties at UP Health System – Marquette. She returns to Marquette from Wausau, WI, where she served as the Chief Operating Officer for Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She is a proven leader with 25 years of experience in medical practice management and healthcare administration. She has successfully overseen the operations of complex clinical teams, budgets, and overall care for large volumes of patients.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Darner served on active duty for 20 years. There, she managed medical care units and eventually became the 4th Medical Operations Squadron Superintendent in 2007. After retiring from the military, Tonya moved to Marquette and oversaw operations for several medical practices in the area. Prior to accepting a position at Aspirus Wausau Hospital in 2017, Tonya served in progressive leadership roles at UP Health System – Marquette; including Senior Director of neurosciences, imaging and on-call specialists service lines, and Director of Regional Operations for neurosciences, occupational medicine, behavioral health, pediatric specialty clinics, and radiology service lines.

“Tonya has a demonstrated track record of success in all of her previous roles,” said Gar Atchison, CEO of UP Health System – Marquette and Market President of UP Health System. “We are confident in her competency, experience, and discipline, and her dedication to furthering our mission of making communities healthier for the people of the Upper Peninsula,” he said.

Darner said she and her husband made the decision to move to Marquette well before they retired from the military – it had been their goal ever since they first visited the Upper Peninsula in the early 1990s. “We love the area and community, we have family here, and Marquette is where we’ve always wanted to live.” In her time outside of work, she enjoys hiking, mountain biking, reading, and cheering on the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, and Ohio State Buckeyes.

