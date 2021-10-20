System brings rain later today

Despite a few sprinkles this morning we remain mainly dry. Then, an area of low pressure lifts from Nebraska into Wisconsin. While it stays south of Upper Michigan showers will spread from south to north this afternoon and become almost widespread tonight. Scattered showers will continue through tomorrow morning across the central and east. Then, cooler air filters in along with an upper-level trough. Temperatures will trend in the 40s during the day and 30s at night into the weekend. This will enhance lake effect rain showers along the north and northwest wind belts. With the cooler air, these showers will be mixed snowflakes in the higher elevations at times.

Today: Cloudy with showers moving in

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Thursday: Morning showers in the central and east

>Highs: Mid 40s west, upper 40s east

Friday: Lake effect rain showers with snowflakes in the morning

>Highs: Mainly 40s

Saturday: Morning mix, followed by lake effect rain showers

>Highs: More 40s

Sunday: Morning rain showers in the east followed by a cloudy day

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Low 50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

