Advertisement

Superior Alliance for Independent Living raises awareness for hidden disabilities

Governor Whitmer proclaimed October 17th to the 23rd week as Invisible Disabilities Week in the state.
Superior Alliance for Independent Living
Superior Alliance for Independent Living(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

A non-profit is advocating for people with non-visible disabilities.

In honor of Invisible Disabilities Week, a newly designated week of recognition in Michigan, Superior Alliance for Independent Living” is raising awareness for challenges that people with mental health conditions and chronic illnesses face.

Many people with these issues live their lives without others knowing.

“What I would like to see from this is when somebody comes into the place of work or comes into school and they say, or they have an advocate to say, you know, this person identifies with a disability, I’d like to see it be taken seriously,” Avery Okony, Disability Advocate, Superior Alliance for Independent Living, said.

According to the C.D.C., 61 million adults across the U.S. identify as having a disability, and ten percent of them are hidden conditions such as psychiatric disorders, traumatic brain injury, epilepsy, H.I.V., A.I.D.S., diabetes, chronic fatigue syndrome, cystic fibrosis, A.D.D., A.D.H.D. and more.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Tadych's EconoFoods in Marquette.
Coborn’s to acquire Tadych’s grocery stores in UP, Wisconsin
Police Lights
UPDATE: Runaway teen in Delta County found safe
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Norway-Vulcan Area Schools sign (WLUC Photo)
Parent arrested during protest at Norway-Vulcan Area Schools
Fire
UPDATE: Wildfire 100% contained in Menominee County

Latest News

Pete Heyrman Award Scholarship
Pete Heyrman Award Scholarship fundraiser to take place this weekend
Practice makes perfect
MTU Rozsa happy to have shows
The husky on campus wants you to check out the new Global Campus by MTU.
MTU announces online options
Players de Noc presents “Playing Dead: A Cemetery Walk”
Players de Noc presents “Playing Dead: A Cemetery Walk”