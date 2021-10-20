Superior Alliance for Independent Living raises awareness for hidden disabilities

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

A non-profit is advocating for people with non-visible disabilities.

In honor of Invisible Disabilities Week, a newly designated week of recognition in Michigan, Superior Alliance for Independent Living” is raising awareness for challenges that people with mental health conditions and chronic illnesses face.

Many people with these issues live their lives without others knowing.

“What I would like to see from this is when somebody comes into the place of work or comes into school and they say, or they have an advocate to say, you know, this person identifies with a disability, I’d like to see it be taken seriously,” Avery Okony, Disability Advocate, Superior Alliance for Independent Living, said.

According to the C.D.C., 61 million adults across the U.S. identify as having a disability, and ten percent of them are hidden conditions such as psychiatric disorders, traumatic brain injury, epilepsy, H.I.V., A.I.D.S., diabetes, chronic fatigue syndrome, cystic fibrosis, A.D.D., A.D.H.D. and more.

