Shiras Institute makes donation to Kids Cove Playground in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new playground that will be built in Marquette received a big fundraising boost Wednesday afternoon. Representatives from the Shiras Institute presented a check to the “Marquette Playgrounds for All Committee for $15,000.

Playgrounds for All is raising money for an all-inclusive playground at Mattson Lower Harbor Park called Kids Cove. They’ve been collecting public input and designs are being worked on now.

“This community is pretty amazing, I’ve been in fundraising pretty much all my adult life here and I am blown away with how kind people are and when a community comes together each individual benefits,” said Nheena Weyer Ittner, Chair of the Playgrounds for All Committee.

The group still isn’t sure how much they’ll need for the Kids Cove playground. Construction on the playground would begin next spring and be finished in July of next year.

