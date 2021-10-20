Advertisement

Shiras Institute contributes to future renovation of Marquette Lions Club Lakeside Park

In total, Shiras will donate nearly $17,000 for the park.
Marquette Lions Club Lakeside Park
(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Shiras Institute board members presented the Marquette Lions Club with an $8,100 check Wednesday afternoon.

The money will help meet a $32,000 goal necessary to apply for a DNR Passport grant. This grant will allow the city to move forward with the park’s renovation.

The president of Shiras Institute, Jim Reeves, says this project aligns with the organizations’ goals.

“This deal with the Lions Club fit right into what we’re all about,” says Reeves. “So we’re excited with what they’re going to do as far as the beautification of the area. A lot of people don’t even know where Lions Park is, but they will in the future. That’s what we’re going to work with them on, to help give them some money to make that a success.”

Wednesday’s check is the first of two donations. In total, Shiras will donate nearly $17,000 for the park.

