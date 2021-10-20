Advertisement

Saylklly’s Yooper Bar photo contest

One winner will be randomly selected in November and win a $100 gift certificate.
Sayklly's remains open for in-store and online orders
Sayklly's remains open for in-store and online orders(WLUC-TV6)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Sayklly’s Confectionary and Gifts is hosting a photo contest, and everyone can enter.

Simply take a photo of a Yooper Bar outside of Escanaba and send it to Sayklly’s Facebook or e-mail to be entered to win.

One winner will be randomly selected in November and win a $100 gift certificate. If the winner lives outside of the area, Sayklly’s can ship products directly to you.

“We know our Sayklly’s is shipped all over the world and we’d like to see where people actually take Sayklly’s and throw a little contest in there with that and be able to do that and see where our candy ends up in some of the fun places of the world,” said Jim Kirby, owner of Sayklly’s Confectionery and Gifts.

Submit your photos to saykllys1906@gmail.com or on Sayklly’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Tadych's EconoFoods in Marquette.
Coborn’s to acquire Tadych’s grocery stores in UP, Wisconsin
Police Lights
UPDATE: Runaway teen in Delta County found safe
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Police Lights
UPDATE: Police say a missing 15-year-old girl in Watersmeet is found
UPSET arrests 5 in several drug investigations

Latest News

People unloading a semi at New Life Church.
New Life Church gives away cleaning supplies
Sun setting in Lakeview Cemetery
Players de Noc presents “Playing Dead: A Cemetery Walk”
Tim "Mac" McIntosh photo.
Former ‘voice of NMU hockey’ and previous Marquette Junior Hockey director dies
The cast of Rocky Horror Picture Show practices their "Time Warp".
Rocky Horror Show returns to Masonic Theatre this weekend