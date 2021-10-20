Saylklly’s Yooper Bar photo contest

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Sayklly’s Confectionary and Gifts is hosting a photo contest, and everyone can enter.

Simply take a photo of a Yooper Bar outside of Escanaba and send it to Sayklly’s Facebook or e-mail to be entered to win.

One winner will be randomly selected in November and win a $100 gift certificate. If the winner lives outside of the area, Sayklly’s can ship products directly to you.

“We know our Sayklly’s is shipped all over the world and we’d like to see where people actually take Sayklly’s and throw a little contest in there with that and be able to do that and see where our candy ends up in some of the fun places of the world,” said Jim Kirby, owner of Sayklly’s Confectionery and Gifts.

Submit your photos to saykllys1906@gmail.com or on Sayklly’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.