Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - This Saturday, October 23, is National Drug Take Back Day. All seven Upper Michigan State Police posts will be accepting prescription drugs without questions.

Many other local police agencies will be accepting them as well. The collected drugs and pills will be incinerated at a later date. In 2020 statewide, more than 30,000 pounds were collected.

“This is another way that we can show we can dispose of those drugs properly for you and get them out of your house so there isn’t that temptation for people that are looking for this stuff to break into your house and create that crime,” said Lt. Mark Giannunzio, Spokesperson for the MSP Eighth District Headquarters.

The MSP also says if you miss drop off Saturday, you can still drop off unwanted drugs or medications during regular hours at the posts. There are two National Drug Take Back Days each year.

