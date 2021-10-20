Advertisement

Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day

October 23 is National Drug Take Back Day! Drop off medications at WV DII on the Corner of 118...
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - This Saturday, October 23, is National Drug Take Back Day. All seven Upper Michigan State Police posts will be accepting prescription drugs without questions.

Many other local police agencies will be accepting them as well. The collected drugs and pills will be incinerated at a later date. In 2020 statewide, more than 30,000 pounds were collected.

“This is another way that we can show we can dispose of those drugs properly for you and get them out of your house so there isn’t that temptation for people that are looking for this stuff to break into your house and create that crime,” said Lt. Mark Giannunzio, Spokesperson for the MSP Eighth District Headquarters.

The MSP also says if you miss drop off Saturday, you can still drop off unwanted drugs or medications during regular hours at the posts. There are two National Drug Take Back Days each year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Tadych's EconoFoods in Marquette.
Coborn’s to acquire Tadych’s grocery stores in UP, Wisconsin
Police Lights
UPDATE: Runaway teen in Delta County found safe
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Police Lights
UPDATE: Police say a missing 15-year-old girl in Watersmeet is found
Fire
UPDATE: Wildfire 100% contained in Menominee County

Latest News

Lt. Gov. was at NMU, focusing on the importance of secure and equal internet access and the...
Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist continues U.P. trip in Marquette
On Sept. 16, this trail camera photo was taken of a cougar in southern Dickinson County. This...
Michigan DNR confirms recent cougar photo taken in Dickinson County
Meijer Seeks Local Artists to Partner on Culturally-Inspired Product Collection
Meijer seeking artists for new creative event
Norway-Vulcan Area Schools sign (WLUC Photo)
Parent arrested during protest at Norway-Vulcan Area Schools