Rocky Horror Picture Show returns to Masonic Theatre this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Rocky Horror Picture Show is returning to Marquette’s Masonic Theatre for its fourth year. This time, with an ‘80s twist.

UV black lights will light the theatre, while ‘80s dance moves are featured in the musical numbers.

If you’re an audience member you can still expect the typical antics of a Rocky Horror production. That means dressing up in costume, interacting with the actors, and throwing props...

“No hot dogs, no water, we do not accept lighters or bread,” explains Laith Crow, who plays Brad Majors. “Everything else is acceptable- and again, if you don’t bring your props or forget them, we do have concessions with the ticket booth there and they’re 5 dollars a bag.”

The show runs this Friday and Saturday (October 22 and 23) and next Friday and Saturday (October 29 and 30) at 7 PM both Fridays and Saturdays, and again at midnight on Saturdays.

A costume contest will kick off each show.

You can purchase your tickets at www.matimqt.org or at the door.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.