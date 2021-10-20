Advertisement

Raymond scores first NHL goal as Red Wings drop Columbus

Rookie also gets an assist
Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, center, celebrates his goal with Dylan Larkin (71),...
Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi, center, celebrates his goal with Dylan Larkin (71), and Lucas Raymond (23) in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Lucas Raymond made his first NHL goal a big one for the Detroit Red Wings, breaking a scoreless tie at 6:38 of the third period on the way to a 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 19-year-old Raymond, from Gothenburg, Sweden, was picked fourth overall by the Red Wings in the 2020 draft. He also assisted on Tyler Bertuzzi’s fifth goal of the season just more than two minutes after beating goalie Joonas Korpisalo, who stopped Detroit’s first 33 shots on net. Boone Jenner made it a one-goal game at 12:51, but Red Wings goalie Thomas Greiss and his defense preserved the lead. Vladislav Namestnikov and Adam Erne added empty-net goals for Detroit.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Tadych's EconoFoods in Marquette.
Coborn’s to acquire Tadych’s grocery stores in UP, Wisconsin
According to police, 16 year old, Dylan Brunette, is believed to be driving a 2004 Chevrolet...
Police asking for help in search for runaway teen in Delta County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Police Lights
UPDATE: Police say missing 15-year-old girl in Watersmeet is found
UPSET arrests 5 in several drug investigations

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks owners and players display their championship rings before an NBA basketball...
Bucks begin title defense with solid win over Nets
Sports on Demand Tuesday 10 19 21
Marquette's Arlie Kulbieda records a kill in the first set.
Sports on Demand Tuesday 10 19 21
Southern Jaguars
Menominee barely hangs on to number one spot in U.P. high School Football Poll