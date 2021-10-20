Players de Noc presents “Playing Dead: A Cemetery Walk”

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Players de Noc is getting ready for a new show, but not in the theater. Performed in the cemetery, “Playing Dead: A cemetery Walk” has some special guests.

“We’re going to have ghosts there from Escanaba history and they will be telling their stories,” said Nicole Rossell, director of “Playing Dead.”

It’s an opportunity to meet some of Escanaba’s most prominent figures.

“You’ve got some of the founders of Escanaba. You’ve got Eli P. Royce, he’s pretty great,” said Rossell.

“Playing Dead” is this Friday and Saturday starting at seven at night and should take a little less than an hour. Tours are every 15 minutes with the last tour leaving at 8:15 p.m. It might already be a “dead” giveaway, but it’s a historical show and even though it’s at night, the show is for everyone.

“It’s going to be a little dark because we are starting at 7:00 so you know, you want to keep an eye on little ones. It’s historical so it’s a learning opportunity,” said Rossell.

The whole show was written by a team of three people in Escanaba.

“We spent some time looking through places on the Internet, trying to figure out who’s here. Then we had to start finding information about those people,” said Katherine LeDuc, a writer for “Playing Dead.”

You can get your tickets for the show at the Bonifas Art Center, the Chamber of Commerce or on the Players de Noc website.

There’s no “dead”line for getting your tickets. They’re also sold at the gate.

