Pete Heyrman Award Scholarship fundraiser to take place this weekend

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) -

Pete Heyrman is one of Munising’s most beloved citizens, and he loves to give back.

Heyrman is hosting a fundraiser this weekend for the Pete Heyrman Award Scholarship.

The scholarship was a 2014 addition to the trophy Pete began rewarding 27 years ago.

“The award was founded in 1994, the Peter Heyrman senior football award, and I just wanted to, you know, add to it,” Pete Heyrman, Pete Heyrman Award Scholarship Founder and President, said

“I just thought that it could be more so I decided that I would add the scholarship to the award.”

Heyrman will grant the award scholarship to a Munising varsity football player who showcases the qualities his friends and family see in him.

“He doesn’t let his disability hold him back, he’s working around the clock, all year to make this happen for these kids to give back to the community, and I think that’s the complete emulation of what he’s looking for in these student-athletes,” Bill Crisp, former classmate and current friend of Pete Heyrman, said.

“The spirit, the tenacity, the drive to give back some day. I think he’s setting a great example.”

Pete works day in and day out with local organizations to garner support for his scholarship.

“I spent the, probably the last couple of years putting this one together mostly because of COVID, but yeah, I spend calling and emailing, messaging on Facebook and all that,” Heyrman said.

“Anybody that I’ve called in this town, in Munising, has donated to my cause. I can’t thank the community enough for what they’ve done to support my cause,” Heyrman added.

The fundraiser takes place Saturday, October 23rd from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. at American Legion Post 131 in Munising.

There will be food and a prize raffle.

The next recipient will be selected June 2022.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.