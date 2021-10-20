Advertisement

November teen subscription boxes available at Dickinson County Library

This is the second month the program is offered
The theme for this month is contemporary fiction
The theme for this month is contemporary fiction(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Sign-ups are open for this month’s teen subscription box at the Dickinson County Library. This is the second month of the program.

There are five boxes available for reservations and inside is a journal, candy, and a hand-picked book. This month’s genre is contemporary fiction.

“November is writing month. Contemporary Fiction just fit as a genre really well. Inside the boxes we included a journal to celebrate the idea of writing and there are some other little things in there that they can embellish their journals with if they would like,” said Emily Cummings, Library Local History, Adult and Young Adult Programming Director.

The library says the box will be available for pick-up on the first Monday of every month. The book and box needs to be returned two weeks later.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Tadych's EconoFoods in Marquette.
Coborn’s to acquire Tadych’s grocery stores in UP, Wisconsin
Police Lights
UPDATE: Runaway teen in Delta County found safe
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Police Lights
UPDATE: Police say a missing 15-year-old girl in Watersmeet is found
Fire
UPDATE: Wildfire 100% contained in Menominee County

Latest News

Lt. Gov. was at NMU, focusing on the importance of secure and equal internet access and the...
Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist continues U.P. trip in Marquette
On Sept. 16, this trail camera photo was taken of a cougar in southern Dickinson County. This...
Michigan DNR confirms recent cougar photo taken in Dickinson County
Meijer Seeks Local Artists to Partner on Culturally-Inspired Product Collection
Meijer seeking artists for new creative event
Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day
Norway-Vulcan Area Schools sign (WLUC Photo)
Parent arrested during protest at Norway-Vulcan Area Schools