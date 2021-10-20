November teen subscription boxes available at Dickinson County Library

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Sign-ups are open for this month’s teen subscription box at the Dickinson County Library. This is the second month of the program.

There are five boxes available for reservations and inside is a journal, candy, and a hand-picked book. This month’s genre is contemporary fiction.

“November is writing month. Contemporary Fiction just fit as a genre really well. Inside the boxes we included a journal to celebrate the idea of writing and there are some other little things in there that they can embellish their journals with if they would like,” said Emily Cummings, Library Local History, Adult and Young Adult Programming Director.

The library says the box will be available for pick-up on the first Monday of every month. The book and box needs to be returned two weeks later.

