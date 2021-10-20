Advertisement

NMU hosts retired entrepreneur as executive-in-residence

By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, business students at Northern Michigan University are getting insight from a retired entrepreneur.

Lori Blaker is a retired CEO of Technical Training Inc., which provides training, delivery, and design services for automotive companies.

NMU is hosting Blaker as its newest executive-in-residence. Through this program, the University invites and houses guests for 3 days to visit classes and speak to students.

Blaker is specifically visiting College of Business classes and sharing her experiences of growing and developing her business with students.

She hopes her story will help guide students as they plan their futures.

“I’m hoping that providing this kind of insight to students as they go down their educational path [that it will] give them a little bit more help and support,” says Blaker. “And know that there’s people that they can reach out to to help them as they establish themselves in a business career.”

Lori will also share at a public event tomorrow night at the Northern Center. Her presentation will start at 6:30 p.m.

