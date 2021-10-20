Advertisement

NMU to host fall semester job fair Oct. 27

By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University will host its 54th annual Fall Semester Job Fair from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, in the Northern Center Ballrooms.

The job fair provides NMU students and alumni with an opportunity to discuss a wide range of career possibilities with employers.

These include full-time and part-time internships and summer jobs.

There is no cost for students or alumni to attend the fair. Attendees are encouraged to “dress for success” and have their resume on hand.

Students and alumni who register and check into the fair will be placed into a drawing. Ten winners will be selected and notified the day after the fair.

View the list of employers attending here.

For more information, click here or contact NMU Career Services at 906-227-2800. For information about preparing for an in-person job fair, click here.

