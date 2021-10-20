Advertisement

New Life Church gives away cleaning supplies

Schools, businesses and residents came to pick up boxes on Wednesday.
People unloading a semi at New Life Church.
People unloading a semi at New Life Church.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - New Life Church gave away a semi-truck full of cleaning supplies to the community on Wednesday.

The church ordered cleaning supplies for the community but wasn’t expecting it for another month. The semi-truck showed up completely full Tuesday. Schools, businesses and residents came to pick up boxes on Wednesday.

“The fact that we can be a blessing to our schools, we can be a blessing to our nursing homes, we can be a blessing to the businesses, that’s just what we want to do. That’s who we have been for years so we’re super pumped just to be a part of that,” said Jason Janich, pastor at New Life Church.

The people at New Life Church say they’re thankful to Convoy of Hope for bringing the cleaning supplies to Escanaba and thankful for the volunteers that came to unload the truck.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. Tadych's EconoFoods in Marquette.
Coborn’s to acquire Tadych’s grocery stores in UP, Wisconsin
Police Lights
UPDATE: Runaway teen in Delta County found safe
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Police Lights
UPDATE: Police say a missing 15-year-old girl in Watersmeet is found
UPSET arrests 5 in several drug investigations

Latest News

Sayklly's remains open for in-store and online orders
Saylklly’s Yooper Bar photo contest
Sun setting in Lakeview Cemetery
Players de Noc presents “Playing Dead: A Cemetery Walk”
Tim "Mac" McIntosh photo.
Former ‘voice of NMU hockey’ and previous Marquette Junior Hockey director dies
The cast of Rocky Horror Picture Show practices their "Time Warp".
Rocky Horror Show returns to Masonic Theatre this weekend