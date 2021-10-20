New Life Church gives away cleaning supplies

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - New Life Church gave away a semi-truck full of cleaning supplies to the community on Wednesday.

The church ordered cleaning supplies for the community but wasn’t expecting it for another month. The semi-truck showed up completely full Tuesday. Schools, businesses and residents came to pick up boxes on Wednesday.

“The fact that we can be a blessing to our schools, we can be a blessing to our nursing homes, we can be a blessing to the businesses, that’s just what we want to do. That’s who we have been for years so we’re super pumped just to be a part of that,” said Jason Janich, pastor at New Life Church.

The people at New Life Church say they’re thankful to Convoy of Hope for bringing the cleaning supplies to Escanaba and thankful for the volunteers that came to unload the truck.

