MTU Rozsa happy to have shows

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Live musical performances are returning to Michigan Tech at the Rozsa Center and so are live audiences.

The MTU Jazz Band rehearsed on stage in the Rozsa on Wednesday for an upcoming concert on Friday and Saturday night.

This comes after a year of strict rules that would not have allowed for such a close and intimate rehearsal.

“When we’re real spaced out, you kind of lose that intimacy in music, especially jazz music that you really need to play improvisatory music,” said Adam Meckler, MTU jazz studies director. “You need that intimacy, to be close to each other, to hear each other.”

To bring in a fun crowd this weekend, the jazz band is doing something a little different.

“Right now, we’re doing a show called “Jazz Meets Hip Hop.” So, I’ve got three bands total,” said Meckler. “The first band is like a New Orleans brass band so we do basically New Orleans music, we just have a little party. We’re going to teach everybody to dance for one song it’s going to be wild.”

A special guest performer will work with one of the bands to provide an intensive visual experience as well.

“[He] has developed his own software that reacts with sound and movement,” said MTU Rozsa Center Director Mary Jennings. “To create what we’ll see on Friday and Saturday night.”

The Rozsa Center looks forward to showcasing all of the hard work that Meckler and the Jazz Band have been putting in.

“I personally feel like we’ve come a long way in our semester so far,” said Christian Pieper, who plays sousaphone in the band. “With the pieces that we’ve learned, and I am really looking forward to performing.”

Concerts will be on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

“I think people want to experience live music now because we were kept from it for so long,” said Meckler. “It’s an important part of the culture of America, I think the culture of the world is experiencing music in person.”

For tickets to “Hip Hop Meets Jazz” click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.