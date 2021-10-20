Advertisement

MTU announces online options

Global Campus works for you
The husky on campus wants you to check out the new Global Campus by MTU.
(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech has announced an easier way to continue your graduate education online.

The university announced the launch of its Global Campus initiative. This unifies all of its online courses under one new department, instead of managing them all individually.

The service will work well for people that are looking to go back to school, switch careers or for those who are interested in trying online learning.

The MTU global campus offers more than 40 different programs.

“Whether it’s a degree program that they want to be able to have a credit for to advance their career,” said MTU Global Campus Vice President David Lawrence. “Or, it’s a certificate program, where they want to be able to build onto their degree programs in terms of stackable certificates that allow them to be able to start with a certificate and then build onto it for future.”

