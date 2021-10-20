Advertisement

Meijer seeking artists for new creative event

Artists are encouraged to submit all kinds of artwork for a chance to be featured in over 200 stores across the Midwest.
Meijer Seeks Local Artists to Partner on Culturally-Inspired Product Collection
By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Meijer is providing a chance for local artists to showcase their talent in a big way.

Meijer Headquarters is seeking local artists for its first company-wide creative event called “A Collection of Voices”. Artists are encouraged to submit all kinds of artwork for a chance to be featured in over 200 stores across the Midwest.

There are 5 categories for submission, including Black History Month, Pride, and Hispanic Heritage.

Artists must be over 18 and live in one of the six states (Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin) where Meijer is located.

Meijer’s Supplier Diversity Manager, Kavy Lenon, says they want to reflect the culture of the cities they are in.

“We’ve been leading several initiatives to really help diversify our supply chain to ensure that we mirror the communities that we serve,” explains Lenon. “Having an art piece like this really connects so many different people.”

The deadline for submission is November 7th, 2021. Three winners per category will be selected by Thanksgiving this year. Meijer will purchase each winning piece for $5,000.

To submit an art piece, visit Meijer’s website.

