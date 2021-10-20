Houghton County man wins $358K lottery jackpot

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Persistence paid off for a Houghton County man who won a $358,427 Diamond Wild Time Progressive Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at South Range Pub, located at 31 Tri Mountain Avenue in South Range. South Range is about six miles southwest of Houghton.

“I saw the Fast Cash jackpot was high, so I bought a few of the Diamond Wild Time Progressive tickets,” said the 60-year-old player. “The next morning, I saw the jackpot was still high, so I purchased three more tickets and scanned them right away.

“I got a message to file a claim on one of them, so I looked it over and realized how much I’d won. My wife has always joked that I’ll never win big, so I called her right away to tell her the good news!”

The player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He plans to save his winnings.

“The way I look at the Lottery is someone has to win, so you might as well try. I’m glad I didn’t give up,” said the player.

Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $2 per play up to $20 per play.

Fast Cash games offer a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly. Every Fast Cash ticket gives players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot.

All of the Fast Cash games feed into one jackpot, which grows with every ticket purchased. The current jackpot amount prints on each ticket, so players always know the amount of the jackpot up for grabs. The jackpot may be won at any time. As soon as the jackpot is hit, a new one starts to grow.

Available Fast Cash games are:

Wild Time Progressive – Each $2 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $2 up to $500 and 20 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

20X The Cash – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $2,500 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Diamond Wild Time Progressive – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $3,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Cash Blast – Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $2,000 and 50 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

50X The Cash – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Doubler Wild Time Progressive – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $6,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Jackpot Slots – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $5,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Lucky 7s – Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $4,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot.

Super Lucky 7′s – Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $9,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot, plus $250,000.

Jumbo Jackpot Slots – Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $10,000 and 100 percent of the Fast Cash progressive jackpot plus $250,000.

Fast Cash prizes never sell out and there is no waiting for a drawing as all games are played immediately. In 2020, players won more than $64 million playing Fast Cash games. Fast Cash games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

More than 97 cents of every dollar spent on Lottery tickets is returned to the state in the form of contributions to the state School Aid Fund, prizes to players and commissions to vendors and retailers. In the 2020 fiscal year, the Lottery provided nearly $1.18 billion for Michigan’s public schools, its sixth record contribution in a row. Since it began in 1972, the Lottery has contributed more than $24.5 billion to support public education in Michigan. For additional information, follow the Michigan Lottery on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and online at MichiganLottery.com.

