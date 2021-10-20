Advertisement

Former ‘voice of NMU hockey’ and previous Marquette Junior Hockey director dies

Tim “Mac” McIntosh, who served as the voice of Northern Michigan University Hockey and the Director of Marquette Junior Hockey for many years, has died.
Tim "Mac" McIntosh photo.
Tim "Mac" McIntosh photo.(Friends of Lakeview/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A longtime supporter of hockey in Marquette has died.

According to the Friends of Lakeview Arena page, Tim “Mac” McIntosh, who served as the voice of Northern Michigan University Hockey and the Director of Marquette Junior Hockey for many years, has died.

After serving as the director of the Marquette Junior Hockey program for 47 years, McIntosh retired from the organization in Oct. 2019.

McIntosh also served on the Parks and Rec Advisory Board for numerous years for the City as an ambassador for Marquette hockey, Lakeview Arena said in a Facebook post.

Messages posted on social media are below.

