Fire crews working to control fire in Menominee County

Fire
Fire(WLUC)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire crews are working to control a fire in Menominee County.

According to Michigan DNR, the Broberg Lane fire is about 30 acres in size and is in a remote area in Lake Township near Shakey Lakes.

The DNR reports the fire started around 6:30 p.m. Monday night.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

There is no word this morning as to how much of the fire is contained.

TV6 will continue to update this story on-air and online as more information is released.

