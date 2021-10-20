Enbridge holds open house, protestors gather outside NMU’s Northern Center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In Marquette, a group of protestors gathered at an open house held by Enbridge at Northern Michigan University Tuesday night. The group had signs saying “Our Climate Over Their Profits” and “Shut Down Line 5″.

Inside representatives from Enbridge were set up in stations providing information on their operations. Specifically there was information on the Rapid River Station, which provides propane to many Upper Peninsula residents and the proposed Line 5 Tunnel.

“I understand it can be very complex, very technical information at times, so it can be difficult for people who don’t do what we do to really understand the safety measures, the protocols, the precautions that we have in place to keep that oil and that natural gas and that propane inside of the pipeline and not have an incident,” said Paul Meneghini, Enbridge Manager of Community Engagement.

Enbridge holds open house events across the Midwest throughout the year.

