Eastern Equine Encephalitis identified in Marquette County

The Marquette County Health Department said that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services found EEE in a ruffed grouse.
Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) graphic.
Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) graphic.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) has said Eastern Equine Encephalitis, commonly known as EEE, has been identified in Marquette County.

The health department said that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) found EEE in a ruffed grouse.

“The presence of EEE in wild bird populations is a strong indication that EEE is carried by local mosquitos in Marquette County and throughout the U.P.,” MCHD said in a release.

The main takeaway for humans, and their pets, is to take precautions to prevent mosquitos bites from the start.

“...EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the U.S., with a 33 percent fatality rate among humans who become ill,” the health department noted.

While EEE can be contracted from mosquito bites, it does not spread person-to-person.

Signs of EEE include sudden fever, chills, and body and joint aches. Serious symptoms will follow.

Read the entire release from the health department here.

For more information about mosquito-borne diseases, visit Michigan.gov/emergingdiseases.

