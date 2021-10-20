Advertisement

The benefits of Tai Chai

Tai Chai has become known for its beauty, grace and mindfulness-based serenity
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tai Chi Fundamentals will equip beginning students with knowledge and skills.

Students will learn the history of Tai Chi, how this practice translates to the essential breathing practices of Qi Gong, study and perform 20 basic Tai Chi movements, and have a take-home flow to continue exploration into this ancient art.

Sessions will take place on: October 24 October 31 November 7 November 14 at BeWell in Marquette.

