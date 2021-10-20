The benefits of Tai Chai

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tai Chi Fundamentals will equip beginning students with knowledge and skills.

Students will learn the history of Tai Chi, how this practice translates to the essential breathing practices of Qi Gong, study and perform 20 basic Tai Chi movements, and have a take-home flow to continue exploration into this ancient art.

Sessions will take place on: October 24 October 31 November 7 November 14 at BeWell in Marquette.

You can sign up here

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.