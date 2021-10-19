Advertisement

The UPside - October 18, 2021

This week’s UPsiders are the members and volunteers of Operation Winter Wear, through Silver Creek Thrift in Harvey.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are the members and volunteers of Operation Winter Wear, through Silver Creek Thrift in Harvey.

Winter clothing in the Upper Peninsula isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. A church in Marquette County is helping provide warm clothing to those in need.

Silver Creek Church in Harvey runs the thrift store out of the same building as the church, called Silver Creek Thrift. The goal is to provide needed items to the community at a reasonable price. However, during Operation Winter Wear, the church gives out jackets, snow pants, hats, & boots for free to people in need. Learn more about the Operation Winter Wear in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPSET arrests 5 in several drug investigations
Police Lights
UPDATE: Police say missing 15-year-old girl in Watersmeet is found
Morning Meteorologist Jennifer Perez has been promoted to the position of Chief Meteorologist...
Jennifer Perez named chief meteorologist at TV6
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
According to police, 16 year old, Dylan Brunette, is believed to be driving a 2004 Chevrolet...
Police asking for help in search for runaway teen in Delta County

Latest News

An American Sunrise is this year's pic for the NEA's Big Read program.
The Peter White Public Library presents the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read Program
TM Fitness moved locations within Marquette Township.
TM Fitness moves locations
Marquette's Haunted Hayride
Marquette’s Haunted Hayride returns to the Marquette County Fairgrounds October 14-16
Two Delta County businesses hoping to survive after corporate retail chain enters small town
Community frustrated about corporate retail chain entering small Delta County town