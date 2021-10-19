The UPside - October 18, 2021

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are the members and volunteers of Operation Winter Wear, through Silver Creek Thrift in Harvey.

Winter clothing in the Upper Peninsula isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. A church in Marquette County is helping provide warm clothing to those in need.

Silver Creek Church in Harvey runs the thrift store out of the same building as the church, called Silver Creek Thrift. The goal is to provide needed items to the community at a reasonable price. However, during Operation Winter Wear, the church gives out jackets, snow pants, hats, & boots for free to people in need. Learn more about the Operation Winter Wear in the video above.

