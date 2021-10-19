Advertisement

UP roadside parks to close for season next week

MDOT maintains 32 roadside parks in the U.P. They close annually in late October and reopen in late April.
FILE. MDOT's Tioga Creek Roadside Park honoring Phillip A. Lynwood in Baraga County.
FILE. MDOT's Tioga Creek Roadside Park honoring Phillip A. Lynwood in Baraga County.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - All roadside parks operated by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) in the Upper Peninsula will be closed for the season on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

MDOT maintains 32 roadside parks in the U.P. They close annually in late October and reopen in late April.

In addition, the southbound I-75 rest area just north of St. Ignace will close for the season on Dec. 1. This rest area is closed for the winter due to reduced use and safety concerns.

For a map and complete list of MDOT roadside parks, visit www.Michigan.gov/RoadsidePark.

