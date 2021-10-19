Advertisement

Taco Bell offering free breakfast burritos on Thursday

By Travis Leder
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Taco Bell has announced it will give away free breakfast burritos on Thursday.

The fast food chain said it will give away one of its three Toasted Breakfast Burritos from 7-11 a.m. at participating locations.

The company announced the promotion to mark breakfast being served at 90% of all locations.

There is no purchase necessary to get a free burrito, and it is only available in-store or at the drive-thru.

Breakfast burrito prices range from $1.29-$2.89.

Taco Bell launched its breakfast menu in 2014.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPSET arrests 5 in several drug investigations
Police Lights
UPDATE: Police say missing 15-year-old girl in Watersmeet is found
Morning Meteorologist Jennifer Perez has been promoted to the position of Chief Meteorologist...
Jennifer Perez named chief meteorologist at TV6
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
According to police, 16 year old, Dylan Brunette, is believed to be driving a 2004 Chevrolet...
Police asking for help in search for runaway teen in Delta County

Latest News

Norway-Vulcan High School
Norway-Vulcan Area Schools require masks for all students and staff
UPHP to offer Family Resource Fair Thursday
UPHP to offer Family Resource Fair Thursday
People walk by the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A centerpiece of...
Biden’s climate plan at risk, Democrats race to strike deal
Annual Haunted House
Annual Haunted House returns to Dickinson County Fairgrounds
Children stand in the courtyard of the Maison La Providence de Dieu orphanage in Ganthier,...
Haiti gang seeks $1M each for kidnapped US missionaries