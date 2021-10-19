Room at the Inn seeks volunteer aid for their Warming Center homeless shelter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

A downtown Marquette homeless shelter needs your help.

Room at the Inn is searching for volunteers at their Washington Street Shelter and Warming Center.

“We offer a monthly training for volunteers, and we welcome everyone in the community to come down, Nick Emmendorfer, Executive Director of Room at the Inn, said.

During training, R.A.T.I. provides food, drink and a chance for volunteers to meet each other.

“It’s always the first Tuesday of every month, and its at St. Michael’s Church from 6 to 7 P.M., and then we just go through the dos and don’ts of volunteering at Room at the Inn,” Emmendorfer said.

As Fall dwindles, Winter approaches and the weather gets colder, the Warming Center tends to fill up quickly, and they need all the help they can get.

“We love to have the support down at the shelter, preparing meals, cleaning up, interacting with the guests,” Emmendorfer said.

“It also gives the community an opportunity to meet the face of homelessness first hand in Marquette.”

November is National Homeless Awareness Month, and R.A.T.I. is planning to inform the public of the problem.

“The main objective is to educate the community on what the services are and how to access them,” Emmendorfer said.

“We want the community to be just as knowledgeable about homeless services and who to call if someone you know has experienced homelessness. We also just want to raise awareness of the issue in general.”

To do this, the group will host two gatherings next month.

“November 11th, we’re going to do an ice cream social and a community talk series at the Ore Dock Brewing Company. It’s going to be from 7 to 8 P.M,” Emmendorfer said.

The ice cream social will recognize Volunteer of the Year, show a presentation on homelessness and host a panel discussion from various service agencies in who deal with homelessness on a day-to-day basis in Marquette.

“Following that up, Saturday, November 13th, at 11 A.M. we’re going to do a walk to raise awareness for homelessness,’ Emmendorfer said.

The walk will begin at Lower Harbor Park and will continue to Harlow Park.

Beds at R.A.T.I. Shelter and Warming Center are available on a first come, first served basis.

For information on how to volunteer or donate to Room at the Inn, visit their website.

