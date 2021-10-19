Portage Lake Lift Bridge work switches lanes
Southbound lanes now open
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HOUGHTON/HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - MDOT says finger joint replacement work has begun on the northbound side of the bridge – in the outer right lane.
The lane will remain closed for the next few weeks.
However, both southbound lanes are now open.
Lane work is scheduled to continue into mid-November.
Houghton and Hancock commuters can expect intermittent lane closures after that as railing and tower work is completed.
