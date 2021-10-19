Advertisement

Police ask for the public’s help to search for a runaway teen in Delta County

According to police, 16 year old, Dylan Brunette, is believed to be driving a 2004 Chevrolet...
According to police, 16 year old, Dylan Brunette, is believed to be driving a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu.(WLUC)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:14 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -Gladstone Public Safety is asking for your help in locating a runaway teen.

According to police, 16 year old, Dylan Brunette, is believed to be driving a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu.

Brunette is approximately 5′10 and weighs 160 pounds.

The vehicle has no registration plate and has a Marine Corp and St. Louis arch sticker on the rear window.

There is also red tape on the left taillight and a license plate on the front that reads “New life assembly of god” on the car.

Police do not know what he is wearing or the direction of travel he is going.

They have been searching for him since Sunday.

If you have any information, contact Gladstone Public Safety at 906-428-3131.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPSET arrests 5 in several drug investigations
Morning Meteorologist Jennifer Perez has been promoted to the position of Chief Meteorologist...
Jennifer Perez named chief meteorologist at TV6
FOUND: 15-year-old Shayla Alia Zarda.
UPDATE: Police say missing 15-year-old girl in Watersmeet is found
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Ribbon cutting on the IOHT
Lighting Iron Ore Heritage Trail phase one complete
The Evergreen Award of Marquette County
2021 Evergreen Award recipient announced
Proposed site for the new Houghton County jail
Houghton County closer to new jail
Marquette Area Public Schools' buses and a student.
Marquette Area Public Schools looking to renew sinking fund millage