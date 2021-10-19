Police ask for the public’s help to search for a runaway teen in Delta County

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -Gladstone Public Safety is asking for your help in locating a runaway teen.

According to police, 16 year old, Dylan Brunette, is believed to be driving a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu.

Brunette is approximately 5′10 and weighs 160 pounds.

The vehicle has no registration plate and has a Marine Corp and St. Louis arch sticker on the rear window.

There is also red tape on the left taillight and a license plate on the front that reads “New life assembly of god” on the car.

Police do not know what he is wearing or the direction of travel he is going.

They have been searching for him since Sunday.

If you have any information, contact Gladstone Public Safety at 906-428-3131.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.