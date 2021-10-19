Norway-Vulcan Area Schools require masks for all students and staff

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Monday, Norway-Vulcan Area Schools are now requiring masks for all students and teachers.

This comes after a handful of students tested positive for COVID-19, which also caused many others to quarantine.

The school has only been requiring masks for elementary students, but now has extended that requirement into 7th through 12th graders. Students must wear masks while in school buildings and on buses.

The NVS Superintendent, Lou Steigerwald, says after the rise in cases, the requirement is necessary.

“The board passed a requirement that if we hit 8% or higher of students, a combination of positive [for COVID] or quarantined, that they would require us then to go a full mask policy,” says Steigerwald.

Steigerwald says with the recent quarantines, the school is over that percentage.

He says the school is still waiting on Ipads to be shipped for students in quarantine to use at home.

