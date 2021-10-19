Advertisement

Norway-Vulcan Area Schools require masks for all students and staff

The school has only been requiring masks for elementary students, but now has extended that requirement into 7th through 12th graders.
Norway-Vulcan High School
Norway-Vulcan High School
By Mary Leaf
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Monday, Norway-Vulcan Area Schools are now requiring masks for all students and teachers.

This comes after a handful of students tested positive for COVID-19, which also caused many others to quarantine.

The school has only been requiring masks for elementary students, but now has extended that requirement into 7th through 12th graders. Students must wear masks while in school buildings and on buses.

The NVS Superintendent, Lou Steigerwald, says after the rise in cases, the requirement is necessary.

“The board passed a requirement that if we hit 8% or higher of students, a combination of positive [for COVID] or quarantined, that they would require us then to go a full mask policy,” says Steigerwald.

Steigerwald says with the recent quarantines, the school is over that percentage.

He says the school is still waiting on Ipads to be shipped for students in quarantine to use at home.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPSET arrests 5 in several drug investigations
Police Lights
UPDATE: Police say missing 15-year-old girl in Watersmeet is found
Morning Meteorologist Jennifer Perez has been promoted to the position of Chief Meteorologist...
Jennifer Perez named chief meteorologist at TV6
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
According to police, 16 year old, Dylan Brunette, is believed to be driving a 2004 Chevrolet...
Police asking for help in search for runaway teen in Delta County

Latest News

UPHP to offer Family Resource Fair Thursday
UPHP to offer Family Resource Fair Thursday
Annual Haunted House
Annual Haunted House returns to Dickinson County Fairgrounds
A ceremony was held to thank Law Enforcement members on their help with a domestic violence case.
The Caring House in Iron Mountain thanks Law Enforcement for critical help on recent case
FILE. Tadych's EconoFoods in Marquette.
Coborn’s to acquire Tadych’s grocery stores in UP, Wisconsin