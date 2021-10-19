Advertisement

Northern Trails Dental Care urges Halloween candy cavity prevention

Folks are encouraged to brush and floss daily.
Bags of candy to be handed out on Halloween.
Bags of candy to be handed out on Halloween.
By Vinny La Via
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) -

Trick or treating and eating candy are two staples of Halloween.

With October being National Dental Hygiene Month, Northern Trails Dental Care wants to ensure you and your family don’t get cavities eating Halloween candy.

Northern Trails’ General Dentist Dr. Gwendolyn Buck warns that consuming large quantities of candy leaves plaque all over your teeth.

While eating candy is a holiday tradition, uncleaned plaque can cause many dental health issues.

“The best thing to do for Halloween is to make sure you’re brushing and flossing, Buck said.

“If the plaque’s never on your teeth to begin with, then the bacteria cannot turn that sugar into acid and start dissolving your teeth. So, don’t forget to clean between your teeth, there’s so many cavities that we see in between the teeth.”

While tooth decay takes months to form cavities, it is still important to maintain good oral hygiene.

That means brushing your teeth twice a day and flossing once daily.

