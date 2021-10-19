New multi-use courts in Ludington Park

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ludington Park tennis courts in Escanaba are now resurfaced multi-use courts. The four tennis courts also have pickleball lines so players can adjust the net to play pickleball.

The project cost $25,000 and the city says it cost more because of the polyurethane surface. This surface has a rubberized matting, making it easier on your joints. It was paid for by the City of Escanaba and various businesses and residents.

The city is in the process of turning the other courts around Escanaba into multi-use courts

“We’re going to paint some permanent pickleball lines and then we’re going to have some storage units that people can call the Recreation Department and get a combination. In that storage unit, we have portable pickleball nets that they can set up daily,” said Kim Peterson, recreation director for the City of Escanaba.

The city’s next project is repainting the backboards and redoing the fencing. That timeline is unknown right now.

