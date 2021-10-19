Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies, hit by trooper and run over by truck in Florida

A man driving a motorcycle died when he was struck by a state trooper and a tractor trailer...
A man driving a motorcycle died when he was struck by a state trooper and a tractor trailer Monday.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a state trooper struck a motorcycle rider, sending the man onto the pavement, where a tractor trailer ran over him.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 52-year-old man died at the scene Monday night.

A news release said the 30-year-old trooper pulled onto State Road 400 near Auburndale and hit the motorcycle.

Neither the trooper nor the truck driver were injured. The agency did not release the names of those involved.

At the time of the accident, the trooper was assisting a construction crew working on a lane closure for repairs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPSET arrests 5 in several drug investigations
Morning Meteorologist Jennifer Perez has been promoted to the position of Chief Meteorologist...
Jennifer Perez named chief meteorologist at TV6
Police Lights
UPDATE: Police say missing 15-year-old girl in Watersmeet is found
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

According to the New York Times, the agency is preparing to OK getting a different brand of...
US expected to authorize mix-and-match COVID booster shots
An Israeli diver discovered an ancient sword on the Mediterranean seabed.
Israeli scuba diver discovers ancient Crusader sword
South Carolina Assistant Attorney General Creighton Waters said Alex Murdaugh took the money...
Murdaugh took housekeeper's family's money, wrote checks, prosecutor says
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo workers process chickens at a poultry plant, in...
USDA rethinks approach to controlling salmonella in poultry