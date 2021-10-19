Menominee man arrested for possession of child sexually abusive material

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gladstone Post arrested 36-year-old Mark Koldos, of Menominee, on a six-count felony warrant for possession of child sexually abusive material and using computers to commit a crime.

The arrest stemmed from a nearly two-and-a-half-year investigation by detectives from the Gladstone Post as well as the MSP Marquette Computer Crimes Unit.

During the investigation, Koldos fled to Virginia where he was living under an alias.

Koldos was located and arrested by the Louisa County Sheriff’s Department in Virginia on October 5.

He waived extradition and was transported back to Michigan on Oct. 12.

Koldos was arraigned in 95A District Court and was given a bond of $10,000 on October 13.

