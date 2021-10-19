Advertisement

Menominee barely hangs on to number one spot in U.P. high School Football Poll

North Central unanimous in Eight Player division
Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) -

ELEVEN PLAYER

1. Menominee    (2)   5-3   20

2. Marquette       (1)   6-2   19

3. Westwood      (1)   7-1    15

3.  Negaunee    (1)    7-1   15

5.  Calumet               6-2      5

HM Sault Ste. Marie 5-3    1

EIGHT PLAYER

1. North Central    (5)   8-0   25

2. Pickford                    7-1   20

3. Forest Park                7-1   11

4. LL-Hubbell                6-2     9

5. Munising                   6-2     7

HM  Newberry          6-2    2 

HM  Rudyard            6-2    1

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPSET arrests 5 in several drug investigations
Police Lights
UPDATE: Police say missing 15-year-old girl in Watersmeet is found
Morning Meteorologist Jennifer Perez has been promoted to the position of Chief Meteorologist...
Jennifer Perez named chief meteorologist at TV6
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
According to police, 16 year old, Dylan Brunette, is believed to be driving a 2004 Chevrolet...
Police asking for help in search for runaway teen in Delta County

Latest News

Sports On Demand October 18, 2021
Sports On Demand October 18, 2021
Joe Burrow throws for three touchdowns.
Bengals rips Lions
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil...
Packers grind out win over Bears