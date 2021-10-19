Menominee barely hangs on to number one spot in U.P. high School Football Poll
North Central unanimous in Eight Player division
ELEVEN PLAYER
1. Menominee (2) 5-3 20
2. Marquette (1) 6-2 19
3. Westwood (1) 7-1 15
3. Negaunee (1) 7-1 15
5. Calumet 6-2 5
HM Sault Ste. Marie 5-3 1
EIGHT PLAYER
1. North Central (5) 8-0 25
2. Pickford 7-1 20
3. Forest Park 7-1 11
4. LL-Hubbell 6-2 9
5. Munising 6-2 7
HM Newberry 6-2 2
HM Rudyard 6-2 1
