Marquette Area Public Schools looking to renew sinking fund millage

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Public School Board is looking at renewing it’s sinking fund. During their regular meeting Monday night, the Board approved targeting May of 2022 for renewal of a sinking fund millage.

The current millage passed in 2014 and is set to expire in December 2023. It is for .934 mills. The amount of mills for the renewal has not yet been finalized. The sinking fund helps the district pay for infrastructure improvements without using general fund money.

“It’s not just improving or maintaining the infrastructure, it’s also allowing our general fund dollars to be used for programming for instructions, things that directly impact students, addressing the learning loss from COVID-19, and many other aspects of our instructional program,” said MAPS Interim Superintendent, Zach Sedgwick.

The board also got an update from the superintendent on the districts COVID-19 preparedness and response plan. It remains unchanged, students K-6 are still required to wear a mask.

