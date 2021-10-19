Advertisement

Marquette Area Public Schools looking to renew sinking fund millage

Marquette Area Public Schools' buses and a student.
Marquette Area Public Schools' buses and a student.(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Public School Board is looking at renewing it’s sinking fund. During their regular meeting Monday night, the Board approved targeting May of 2022 for renewal of a sinking fund millage.

The current millage passed in 2014 and is set to expire in December 2023. It is for .934 mills. The amount of mills for the renewal has not yet been finalized. The sinking fund helps the district pay for infrastructure improvements without using general fund money.

“It’s not just improving or maintaining the infrastructure, it’s also allowing our general fund dollars to be used for programming for instructions, things that directly impact students, addressing the learning loss from COVID-19, and many other aspects of our instructional program,” said MAPS Interim Superintendent, Zach Sedgwick.

The board also got an update from the superintendent on the districts COVID-19 preparedness and response plan. It remains unchanged, students K-6 are still required to wear a mask.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former U.S. Rep. Dan Benishek dies at age 69
UPSET arrests 5 in several drug investigations
Morning Meteorologist Jennifer Perez has been promoted to the position of Chief Meteorologist...
Jennifer Perez named chief meteorologist at TV6
Child with special needs found safe in Houghton County
Ken Block starting the LSPR
Lake Superior Performance Rally wraps up with great spectator turnout

Latest News

Ribbon cutting on the IOHT
Lighting Iron Ore Heritage Trail phase one complete
The Evergreen Award of Marquette County
2021 Evergreen Award recipient announced
Proposed site for the new Houghton County jail
Houghton County closer to new jail
Trees at Torch Lake
Environmental groups attempt to increase population of ‘benthos’ organisms