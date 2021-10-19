Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist tours Dickinson County business

Gilchrist chose Orion Hunting Products in Iron Mountain to focus on
Lt. Governor Gilchrist toured the Orion Hunting Products facility
Lt. Governor Gilchrist toured the Orion Hunting Products facility(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Opening a hunting blind is one thing Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist experienced during today’s Iron Mountain visit. He toured Orion Hunting Products, which designs, manufactures and ships hunting gear.

“Michigan has been very supportive in our quest to continue growing and he was up here to give us words of encouragement to continue to do what we are doing,” said Beau Anderson, Orion Hunting Products President.

The Lieutenant Governor said he wanted to visit Orion because of the mentorship it received through a partnership with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to tackle starting business obstacles.

“We have worked with the MEDC in conjunction with the Edward Lowe foundation and the Rural Entrepreneurship group and qualified for specialized services help to tackle stage 2 business growth issues,” Anderson said. “We are actively seeking state funding to help with working capital, future plant expansions, as well as safety and equipment integration upgrades.”

Gilchrist toured the facility, and saw the manufacturing process.

“This business was recognized and this product is one of the coolest things that was manufactured in Michigan, of course I had to come see it,” said Garlin Gilchrist, Michigan Lt. Governor (D).

Gilchrist said this tour also allowed him to show support for U.P. small businesses.

“You can’t represent a community you don’t have a relationship with. I’m proud to be here in Iron Mountain, and meet folks and listen,” Gilchrist said. “This is as much of a listening tour as it is anything else. We’ve all been through so much and the experiences of the pandemic and the economic fallout of it, they’ve hit different communities differently.”

Orion hunting products started five years ago in Anderson’s garage. With 14 employees now, Gilchrist praised how far it’s come.

“When I asked him a question ‘How did Orion make the cut?’ We’re a small company in the U.P. and he just praised us for our innovation,” Anderson said. “He said he has a heart for entrepreneurship and wanted to highlight the company.”

Gilchrist continued his day with a look at a US-2 bridge project in Powers, drawing attention to infrastructure safety.

