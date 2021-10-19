Advertisement

Lighting Iron Ore Heritage Trail phase one complete

Ribbon cutting on the IOHT
Ribbon cutting on the IOHT(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Ore Heritage Trail between Negaunee and Ishpeming is looking a little brighter now. Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron joined the Lake Superior Community Partnership and IOHT officials for a ribbon cutting Monday afternoon.

They were celebrating the completion of phase one of a project which now has lights on the trail. About 50 percent of the trail between the cities is lit now.

“The goal here is to provide more access to the trail year round, 24 hours a day if possible, now that is partially possible, folks will be able to access this for exercise and other activities and it also opens it up to be able to host new events here on the trail,” Heffron said.

Phase two of the project will begin next may. That will see lights installed on the remainder of the trail.

