Houghton County closer to new jail

By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - In a virtual meeting on Monday, the Portage Twp. Board of Trustees said the township has drafted a special agreement with the city of Houghton.

The agreement would allow nine years for a new county jail to be constructed on the site of the First Apostolic Lutheran Church.

The jail would need to be constructed to national professional standards, and construction could begin as soon as Jan. 1, 2022.

“We’ll submit our proposed agreement to our attorney, and also to the city attorney,” said William Fink, board trustee. “And a copy to the county for their review, and get to talking, negotiating.”

Under the agreement, if the jail is not finished within nine years, ownership of the property returns to Portage Twp.

