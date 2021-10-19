Harbortown Pharmacy celebrates 32 years of business

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, Harbortown Pharmacy in Ontonagon celebrated its 32-year anniversary of delivering quality healthcare to customers.

Owner Jim Brogan says he purchased the business with his wife in 1989. Over the years, they’ve worked hard to build personal relationships with clients.

He explains how he’s stayed competitive over the years.

“We only can get paid what the drug companies decide to pay us. So, consequently, there is no way for us to raise our prices or do those things that are necessary to stay in business,” said Brogan. “So the only way we can stay in business is by providing better services.”

There used to be three pharmacies in Ontonagon. However, Harbortown is the only one that remains.

Other providers like Aspirus deliver scripts to the area, but Harbortown has also offered a free delivery service in Ontonagon County for years.

Brogan says there will be new services that his business will offer soon.

“What we’re trying to do is we’re putting in a drive-through,” said Brogan. “We will be soon providing diabetic shoes, more diabetic services to our customers.”

Brogan’s staff received special training for diabetic services. Additionally, he plans to offer a new service called “DISPILLS” that provides individually contained doses to ensure patients don’t forget if they’ve taken their meds or not.

Moving forward, Brogan says something else matters the most.

“This isn’t really about Harbortown Pharmacy,” said Brogan. “This is really about Ontonagon. Our patients, our friends and our neighbors that we have been servicing for the last 30 years.”

