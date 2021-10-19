Fire safety tips from Escanaba Public Safety

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - As the season for outdoor bonfires continues, Escanaba Public Safety reminds the public of outdoor fire regulations.

“I explain to the kids not to be afraid of firemen. Even though I’m in my police uniform, Escanaba does Public Safety, so we do police and fire,” said Lt. James Silverstone of Escanaba Public Safety.

This year, three officers went to Webster Kindergarten Center and one new officer dressed in full firefighting gear to get kids comfortable with his appearance.

“It makes him sound different, makes him look different. He’s crawling around the kids and they can get a firsthand look of what a fireman looks like,” said Lt. Silverstone.

Public Safety also has some tips for parents, like creating a meeting spot in case of a fire.

If you live in Escanaba city limits, there are fire pit regulations for home and neighborhood safety. If your fire pit is raised and has a cage, the holes can be no larger than half an inch.

“It has to be solid legs and that kind of fire, as long as it has a spark arrestor, has to be 15 feet from the structure,” said Lt. Silverstone.

Meanwhile, an open fire pit must be 25 feet from any structure, no larger than two feet high and three feet in diameter.

“If you had a regular bonfire with nothing, it would have to be 50 feet from any structure. Which in the town of Escanaba is hard to do because 50 feet is actually a long way from your neighbors,” said Lt. Silverstone.

These regulations are in place to help prevent accidents from happening.

“I’ve been doing the job for over 20 years with Escanaba and many fires have occurred because of an unattended fire or the wind changes direction where they put the fire pit too close to their house,” said Lt. Silverstone.

When accidents do happen, Public Safety officers will arrive on scene to put out the fire and keep you safe. Like the officers told students on Tuesday, they’re nothing to be afraid of.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.