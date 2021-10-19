Falling to seasonably cool temps Wednesday with a chance of showers

The high pressure ridge that produced sensationally, unseasonably warm weather in the U.P. early this week eventually pushes east of the region overnight, making a way for a system developed lee of the Rockies and bringing scattered showers to Upper Michigan on Wednesday and through Thursday morning.

A cold airmass from Canada then migrates south into the U.P. towards end of the week, leading to a chance of freezing overnight temperatures to much of the region and a chance of Lake Superior-effect rain plus a rain/snow mix to the northwest wind belts Friday and Saturday.

The jet stream migrates north of the U.P. late Sunday, leading to another warm start next week.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle and light showers north, then scattered showers starting in the afternoon -- rain coverage expands U.P.-wide into the evening hours; cooler with north winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a.m. showers; seasonably cool and breezy

>Highs: 40s

Friday & Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect rain showers in the NW wind belts, plus rain & snow mix in higher elevations especially during the overnight hours; cool

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early then diminishing; seasonably mild

>Highs: 50

Monday & Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; warmer

>Highs: 50s to 60

