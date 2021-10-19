Advertisement

Enbridge Line 5 operational again after brief shut-down due to protests Tuesday

Flow was temporarily halted in the line to ‘protect communities, first responders, and protestors’
Looking towards the Mackinac Bridge from Mackinaw City. (WLUC photo)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Tuscola County, Mich (WLUC) - The Enbridge Line 5 pipeline flow has been restored after a shut-down of ‘several hours’ Tuesday due to an unlawful ‘tampering incident’ done by protestors, according to Enbridge Spokesperson Ryan Duffy.

Duffy said that Enbridge shut down the line temporarily out of ‘an abundance of caution’ in a statement sent to the TV6 News Team:

“We respect the rights of others to express their views on the energy we all use, but today’s pipeline tampering incident involving Enbridge was not a lawful protest. It was a criminal activity that put people and the environment at risk.

The actions taken to unlawfully trespass on our facility in Michigan and attempt to tamper with energy infrastructure was reckless and dangerous.

The groups involved in today’s incident claim to be protecting the environment, but they do the opposite and put the safety of people at risk – including themselves, first responders and neighboring communities and landowners.

We take this very seriously and will support the prosecution of all those involved.

Enbridge temporarily shut down the line out of an abundance of caution to protect communities, first responders, and the protestors. We don’t anticipate any customer impacts to deliveries.”

