Dry day before wet pattern

High pressure coupled with an upper-level ridge in the jetstream will keep us dry and unseasonably warm today. Then, an area of low pressure develops east of the Rockies and skirts south of the U.P. tomorrow into Thursday. It will bring scattered showers starting during the afternoon across the south. Showers will spread to most of the area by the evening, tapering off Thursday morning. The end of the week will become noticeably cooler. This occurs as another system develops in Ontario keeping cooler air stuck in the Great Lakes. Therefore lake effect rain showers will be the story into the weekend. Some snow could be mixed during the overnight as lows will be in the 30s during that stretch.

Today: Sun mixed with clouds and warmer

>Highs: Low 70s west, mid to upper 60s elsewhere

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers moving in from the south to north

>Highs: Low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with morning showers in the central and east

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Friday: Cloudy with lake effect rain showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with showers along the northwest wind belts and snow mixed in early

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mainly 40s

Monday: Partly cloudy and more seasonal

>Highs: Around 50°

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.