Cool morning followed by a warm Tuesday afternoon in the U.P.

A warm air ridge of high pressure builds over the U.P., starting off the week with above seasonal temperatures and mostly clear skies.

The ridge eventually pushes east of the region midweek, making a way for a system developed lee of the Rockies and bringing scattered showers to Upper Michigan on Wednesday and through Thursday morning.

A cold airmass from Canada migrates south into the U.P. at the end of the week, leading to a chance of freezing overnight temperatures to much of the region and a chance of Lake Superior-effect rain plus a snow mix to the northwest wind belts Friday and Saturday.

Tuesday: Scattered clouds during the afternoon hours, otherwise mostly sunny and warm with southwest breezes 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle and light showers north, then scattered showers from west to east starting in the afternoon; cooler

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a.m. showers; seasonably cool and breezy

>Highs: 50

Friday & Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect rain showers in the NW wind belts, plus rain & snow mix in higher elevations especially during the overnight hours; cool

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early then diminishing; seasonably mild

>Highs: 50

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild

>Highs: 50

