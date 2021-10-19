Coborn’s to acquire Tadych’s grocery stores in UP, Wisconsin

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WLUC) - Coborn’s, Inc. has announced it has signed a purchase agreement to acquire three Tadych’s Econofoods grocery stores in eastern Wisconsin and three locations in the Upper Peninsula, the company’s first expansion into Michigan.

The stores are operated by the Tadych family and operate under the Tadych’s Econofoods banner.

The Tadych’s locations included in the acquisition are:

1401 O’dovero Drive, Marquette, Mich.

1600 South Stephenson Avenue, Iron Mountain, Mich.

1000 West Sharon Avenue, Houghton, Mich.

1250 North 14th Avenue, Sturgeon Bay, Wis.

278 South Main Street, Clintonville, Wis.

109 North Main Street, Brillion, Wis.

“The Tadych family has run their family of stores with great care and is a highly-respected retailer,” said Chris Coborn, Chairman, President and CEO of Coborn’s, Inc. “We look forward to extending the same operating philosophies in these locations that have made us successful for 100 years – investing and training for our people, supporting our communities and investing in our stores to improve the experience for our guests. We look forward to having the entire Tadych team join our team to learn more about their operations and communities.”

“This is our first entry into the state of Michigan, so we have some things to learn, some added distance to figure out and to onboard their team into our organization,” Chris Coborn added.

Approximately 800 people work in the six locations and will all be hired by Coborn’s, Inc. The stores will continue to operate under the Tadych’s name.

James Tadych, owner, and founder of T&C Markets began his grocery career as a young man working in his father’s family store. He then went on to purchase his own first store in Brillion, WI in 1968 upon returning from serving in the U.S. Army. From there, he continued to add additional locations to serve the region. Customer satisfaction has always been a core value of the company and he has always operated with that as a high priority that is instilled in all the stores today.

“This sale makes perfect sense for our family and for our employees, said Mike Tadych, Jim’s son and current owner. “Coborn’s has long been a highly-respected company and we felt perfectly aligned with their values, operational standards, support of the communities they operate in and most importantly the company culture and commitment to their employees,” he added. “We are grateful to all of our customers and employees who have helped us build our business over the past five decades. I know our communities and employees are in good hands as we make this transition.”

The transaction is currently expected to close in early December, subject to customary closing conditions. With this acquisition and the opening of a brand new Coborn’s Marketplace store in Buffalo, MN in November, Coborn’s, Inc.’s portfolio of grocery stores will expand to 66 locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, North Dakota and Michigan.

About Coborn’s, Inc. St. Cloud, Minn.-based Coborn’s, Inc. is a 100-year-old employee-owned grocery retailer with nearly 9,300 employees and 66 grocery stores across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Michigan and Wisconsin under the Coborn’s, Cash Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods, Hornbacher’s and Tadych’s banners. Coborn’s, Inc. also operates numerous fuel, liquor, and pharmacy locations. To support its 130 various retail business units, Coborn’s, Inc. operates its own central bakery, dry cleaning facility and grocery distribution center. In 2021, Coborn’s, Inc. was recognized by the Shelby Report Midwest as their Retailer of the Year.

