The Caring House in Iron Mountain thanks Law Enforcement for critical help on recent case

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Caring House staff recognized Law Enforcement Tuesday for their critical role in a recent domestic violence case.

A ceremony was held at First Presbyterian Church in Kingsford after the annual Break the Silence procession, where the victim shared her story.

Law Enforcement members were thanked for ‘going beyond the call of duty’ during a case last December that involved the woman and her abusive ex.

The Caring House Director, Cheryl O’Neil, says officers took part in a high-speed chase with the ex, while simultaneously working to keep the woman and her child safe.

“They pursued him, trying to keep him away,” says O’Neil. “But as they’re doing that, they had the other departments calling, saying ‘Where is the victim? Where is the family? Get them in the shelter safe now’”.

The chase ended when the abuser committed suicide.

The Law Enforcement members who received a certificate of appreciation from the Caring House are:

Officer Chad Olson - Norway Police Department.

Lt. Aaron Rochon - Dickinson County Sherriff’s Department

Trooper Jason Tasson - Michigan State Police

Sgt. Adam Ray - Iron Mountain Police Department.

