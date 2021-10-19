Advertisement

Broadband survey comes to Florence County

The survey hopes to identify areas of improvement to increase broadband access
The broadband survey hopes to connect all aspects of life together through better internet...
The broadband survey hopes to connect all aspects of life together through better internet service(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - A new broadband internet survey in Florence County hopes to reveal holes in coverage.

The survey is provided by New North region, which has a network of 18 Wisconsin counties, including Florence and Marinette. The goal is to connect every business, home and school with faster internet by prioritizing investment strategies.

The Florence County Economic Development director says this will help create a plan of action moving forward.

“The need for broadband is only going to increase. We have some areas in our county that are definitely lacking, especially down in the Fence Township, parts of Homestead, out in Long Lake Tipler. Those areas are particularly struggling,” said Wendy Gehloff, Florence County Economic Development Director.

The survey expires on October 29th. You can take the survey by going to Florence County’s website.

